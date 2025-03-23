Rights Abuses: IGP Egbetokun warns against unlawful detention

IGP Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has issued a strong directive to all members of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), emphasizing the need to respect fundamental human rights in the handling of pre-trial detentions.

The IGP stressed that strict adherence to legally stipulated detention periods is not just a legal requirement but a fundamental responsibility in safeguarding the dignity and rights of individuals. He referenced Sections 34 and 35 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantee the right to dignity and personal liberty.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP cautioned against unlawful or prolonged detentions, warning that such practices could erode public trust and confidence in the police.

He reiterated that any officer found guilty of violating these legal and ethical standards would face serious consequences.

Calling for a culture of accountability within the Force, the IGP urged officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the public.

“By prioritizing human rights, the Nigeria Police Force aims to build stronger relationships with the communities it serves, ensuring that policing is conducted with integrity and respect,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the Police Force’s commitment to treating all individuals in custody with dignity and in accordance with the law.

“The leadership of the Nigeria Police is dedicated not only to maintaining law and order but also to protecting the rights and dignity of all individuals,” the IGP added.

This renewed commitment aligns with broader efforts to reform the Nigerian policing system, ensuring it operates transparently, efficiently, and with full regard for human rights.