Rhodes-Vivour greets Sultan, Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Fitr

By Dapo Akinrefon

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has extended his heartfelt greetings to the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, as well as all Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

In a statement celebrating the end of Ramadan, Rhodes-Vivour acknowledged the commitment of Muslims across Nigeria, saying:

“It is with profound respect and warmth that I extend my heartfelt greetings to Your Eminence, and through you, to the entire Muslim Ummah of Nigeria on this auspicious occasion of Eid-el-Fitr 1446 A.H.

“As the crescent moon of Shawwal has been sighted, marking the end of the blessed month of Ramadan, I join millions of well-wishers across our great nation in celebrating this joyous occasion with our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

He highlighted the spiritual significance of Ramadan, emphasizing the values of self-discipline, devotion, and charity, which he described as essential not only for personal growth but also for fostering national unity and harmony.

“I pray that the blessings of this Eid bring joy, peace, and prosperity to all Nigerian Muslims and indeed all Nigerians. May the Almighty Allah accept your fasting, prayers, and good deeds during the past month.”

Rhodes-Vivour concluded by wishing His Eminence and the entire Muslim Ummah a blessed and fulfilling Eid-el-Fitr celebration.