Retired Generals worry over ex-NYSC DG, Tsiga’s stay in bandits’ den

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Contrary to reports of the release of former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ), Brigadier General Maharazu Ismail Tsiga(Rtd),a group of retired Generals have described the news as fake, insisting that Tsiga was still in captivity.

They expressed disappointment that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in which Tsiga was a member, and the Katsina State Government, had allegedly, not shown concern over the abduction of Tsiga, who had done much to the North and Nigeria in general.

Brig. General Ismaila Abdullahi (Rtd), who addressed journalists in Kaduna, said Tsiga was their very close friend and colleague.

“I am here today to speak to you on behalf of Gen. Tsiga’s family, colleagues, friends and associates on his abduction. This has become necessary because of the fake news in the media that the General has been released. No!, General M I Tsiga has not been released as I speak to you today, being 7th March, 2035.”

“As you are all aware, General M I Tsiga was abducted by people to be bandits from his house in Tsiga town, Bakori LGA in Katsina State on 5th February, 2025.”

‘Today, 7th March 2025, General Tsiga has been in the hands of these bandits (in the bush) for exactly 30 days (one month). Fake news has been going round that Gen. Tsiga has been released. I want to tell you gentlemen here and now, that as at this morning, General Tsiga is still in captivity in the bush.”

“We the friends, colleagues and associates of General M I Tsiga expected reactions from the.. categories of people and government.General M I Tsiga is not an ordinary citizen (forgive my language). He is a retired Brig. General, who served this country in various capacity. He was at one time a Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (DG NYSC).”

“He was DG NYSC for two consecutive terms. It is our expectation that a team from the Federal Government would visit the family of General M I Tsiga to express sympathy on what befall their husband, father and grand father. Alas!!, To date General M I Tsiga has been in the bush for complete a month but no one deems it appropriate or even necessary from the Federal Government to visit or even call the family of General Tsiga to express sympathy. What a country! What a leadership,”he said.

He alleged that the Katsina State government was even worse. “General M I Tsiga hails from Bakori LGA of Katsina State. General Tsiga is a very prominent figure in the State. We are aware the General served the State in various capacities. Worthy of note was his service to the previous Ex Governor Aminu Masari administration when he served as chairman of the committee set up to bring an end to banditry in Katsina State.”

” General M I Tsiga is also well known by the present Katsina State government. It is disheartening that today after 30 days of General M I Tsiga abduction no State government official visited or even called on phone the General Tsiga’s family to express concern and sympathy. Today no reaction from of the Katsina State government. We asked: where is the State government? What has he been doing to find no time to send his representative to General Tsiga’s family to express sympathy?. We asked: is this leadership? This we affirm is disgusting and unacceptable. Our political leaders must change their attitudes on leadership and service to the people.”

He explained further that the friends, colleagues and associates of General M I Tsiga were still in shock over the complete silence of the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on the abduction of General M I Tsiga.

Today General M I Tsiga has been in captivity for 30 days and the leadership of ACF has not deemed it fit to address the issue (at least a press release). We are aware that General M I Tsiga is an active member of ACF. The General went missing for 30 days and the leadership of ACF remains quiet. What a leadership!!. But funny enough the ACF leadership found time and resources to issue a press statement on the scandal between the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on 1st March 2025. This press statement came after our dear General M I Tsiga’s abduction 23 days ago!!.”

“We are forced to ask ACF leadership here which is more important between the abduction of General M I Tsiga and the scandal at the National Assembly. We view this ACF attitude as lacking in empathy. Indeed this ACF leadership attitude in respect to General M I Tsiga as unacceptable. This is not the ACF we envisioned,” he said.

“In conclusion, we the friends, colleagues and associates of General M I Tsiga want to categorically state that the General is still in the hands of bandits. The news that General M I Tsiga is released is fake.”

“A word on the Nigerian Army. Just like we express our feelings on the actions or inactions of government and individuals, the Nigerian Army we believe is trying hard to see to the end of this sad episode. We want to remind the leadership of the Nigerian Army that a visit by few officers from the Army to General Tsiga’s family would have lessen their pains. Regrettably 30 days after his abduction to soothing words to the family of General M I Tsiga from the Nigerian Army. We remain hopeful that our serving forces would play the role expected of them and immediately too,” he said