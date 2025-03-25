Reps want increased security presence on Enugu/Kogi, Aba/Owerri roads

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Inspector-General of Police (IG-P) and the Chief of Army Staff to ensure increased security presence on Enugu/Kogi and Aba/Owerri roads.

This directive followed a motion under urgent national importance moved by the lawmaker representing Idah/Ibaji/Igalamela Federal Constituency of Kogi, Rep. David Zacharias.

Zacharias, who raised the alarm over incessant kidnappings in his constituency, especially on Enugu/Abuja road, called on the IG-P) to create mobile police stations on the roads.

According to him, it is the responsibility of government to protect the lives and property of the people.

The lawmaker also called on the chief of army staff to establish military checkpoints on the roads to prevent kidnappings.

“On Sunday, March 16, 2025, 18 passengers travelling from the East to Abuja were kidnapped on the Enugu/Abuja road,” he said.

In another motion under same urgent national importance, the lawmaker representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency of Imo, Rep. Mathew Nwogu, also the raised alarm over incessant cases of banditry on Aba/Owerri road.

Nwogu condemned the acts of killings on the road, especially in the Ngor Okpala axis, calling on the IG-P to rise up to the occasion.

He urged the police boss to ensure heavy police presence on the road so as to contain the killings.

Moving for amendment, the lawmaker representing Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Rep. Emeka Chinedu, urged the inspector-general of police to extend the police presence to his constituency.

Chinedu said that as a neighbouring constituency, there was the need for heavy police presence in Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Mbaise for effective security.

The Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary, referred the motion to the House committees on Police and Army for further legislative action.