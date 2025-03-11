Reps urge NCC to block pornographic content on Nigerian internet space

NCC approves 50% tariff hike for telecoms

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to direct Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country to immediately block all websites hosting obscene and pornographic content.

The House also mandated the NCC to enforce the Nigerian Communications Act and the National Information Technology Development Act against defaulting ISPs.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion titled “Need to Block Internet Websites Hosting Pornographic Content and Sanction Defaulting Internet Service Providers (ISPs),” moved by Rep. Dalhatu Tafoki during Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

In his motion, Tafoki expressed concern over the rising spread of explicit content on the internet, noting that no significant action has been taken to curb the trend in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria upholds strong religious and moral values, with all major faiths in the country opposing indecent exposure and immoral content.

He further noted that several countries across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East have enacted laws prohibiting the distribution and access to such materials within their jurisdictions.

“Some of the immediate effects of viewing pornographic content include deception in marriage, which may later affect family life, promotion of adultery and prostitution, and unrealistic expectations that can lead to dangerous promiscuous behavior,” Tafoki said.

He also cited concerns from experts in psychology and sociology on the negative impact of explicit content on individuals’ mental and social well-being.

Following the adoption of the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Communications and Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.