Reps to investigate alleged abuse of office, conspiracy at FMC Asaba

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The House of Representatives has scheduled Wednesday, May 7, 2025, for the continuation of an investigative hearing into allegations of abuse of office, conspiracy, cyberstalking, and theft against a physiotherapist, Dr. Ogbutor Godsday, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

The investigation follows a petition submitted to the House Committee on Public Petitions, chaired by Hon. Mike Etaba, representing Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency, Cross River State.

The petition, dated October 5, 2024, was submitted by Dr. Udoji Godsday through his legal representatives, FMC Okoh and Associates. It accuses the management of FMC Asaba, led by Medical Director Dr. Osiatuma Victor Asubuike, of orchestrating a campaign of harassment and professional sabotage against Dr. Godsday.

The petition states that Dr. Godsday joined FMC Asaba on June 1, 2006, and rose through the ranks to become Deputy Director and Head of the Physiotherapy Department. However, it alleges that:

He was intimidated, bullied, and cyberstalked, forcing him to voluntarily withdraw his services due to a hostile work environment.

The medical director and his associates conspired to remove him from office by recruiting physiotherapy interns to rebel against him.

His resistance to corruption, including alleged employment racketeering and contract scams, intensified efforts to remove him from his position.

The situation escalated when an intern allegedly published malicious content about him. Dr. Godsday, with the approval of the Medical Director, issued the intern a query. However, instead of addressing the issue, a panel of inquiry was constituted against him, comprised of individuals allegedly complicit in the conspiracy.

The petition further alleges that: The panel failed to issue a report within two weeks, as required by Guidelines for Appointments, Promotion, and Discipline (Part V, Section 1 (11)).

He was forced to take two annual leaves between October 2023 and February 2024, during which his junior was appointed as Acting Head of the Department.

His promotion letter was withheld, and he was denied salary arrears despite approval from the Federal Ministry of Health (effective January 1, 2023).

His office was broken into, and personal belongings were stolen. The management allegedly circulated an old video of him leaving the hospital with his truck to falsely accuse him of stealing his own property.

The petition seeks Speaker Tajudeen Abbas’ intervention to: Compel FMC Asaba’s management to release Dr. Godsday’s promotion letter and salary arrears.

Investigate and discipline all staff and management agents involved in the alleged conspiracy and cyberstalking.

Retrieve and return Dr. Godsday’s confiscated personal belongings.

Issue a public apology to Dr. Godsday for the alleged injustices.

At a previous hearing in March 2025, Dr. Godsday, accompanied by a legal team led by Barr. Deji Adeyanju, presented his case. However, the Committee discovered that evidence attached to his petition had been removed. He was asked to re-submit the full evidence at the next hearing.

Following serious concerns about the alleged abuse of power, intimidation, and criminality, the Committee Chairman recommended that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) conduct an independent investigation.

Dr. Godsday informed the panel that the police had already investigated and established the allegations. The Committee, therefore, requested a certified true copy of the police investigation report to be presented at the next hearing on May 7, 2025.

Efforts to get a direct comment from Dr. Godsday were unsuccessful, as he stated that he was awaiting legal counsel’s approval before speaking to the media.