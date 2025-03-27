Reps rescind decision to strip govs, VP of immunity

By Gift Chapi Odekina, ABUJA
The House of Representatives has rescinded its decision on the second reading of a bill seeking to strip the Vice President, governors, and deputy governors of immunity, as well as a bill advocating the death penalty.
The decision was taken after Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, moved a motion during Thursday’s plenary, which was presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.
Details coming.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.