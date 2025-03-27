Reps rescind decision to strip govs, VP of immunity

By Gift Chapi Odekina, ABUJA

The House of Representatives has rescinded its decision on the second reading of a bill seeking to strip the Vice President, governors, and deputy governors of immunity, as well as a bill advocating the death penalty.

The decision was taken after Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, moved a motion during Thursday’s plenary, which was presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

Details coming.

