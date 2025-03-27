Reps push bill to grant Nigerian citizenship to foreign investors

The House of Representatives on Wednesday advanced a bill seeking to introduce citizenship by investment into the Nigerian Constitution, passing it through the second reading.

The Citizenship by Investment Bill, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and other lawmakers, proposes granting Nigerian citizenship to foreign investors who meet a specified financial threshold or invest in strategic sectors crucial to national development.

The bill aims to attract foreign direct investment and boost economic growth.

House Leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, who presented the bill, also introduced another proposed amendment—the Indigene Status Bill—which seeks to guarantee indigene status to individuals born in a state or those who have resided there for at least 10 years.

The bill also extends indigene status to women married to men from a different state for at least five years.

Additionally, lawmakers are reviewing the death penalty law, proposing constitutional amendments to align penalties for capital offences with international best practices.

The amendment aims to ensure fairness, proportionality, and human rights compliance in Nigeria’s criminal justice system while maintaining public safety.