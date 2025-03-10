Reps pledge strict oversight, transparency in N250bn SEDC budget

By Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC) has pledged to enforce strict oversight to ensure transparency and accountability in the utilization of the N250 billion 2025 budgetary allocation.

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Chris Nkwonta, assured that the funds would be diligently monitored to address infrastructure needs in the South East region. His statement comes amid concerns from some quarters about the potential mismanagement of the allocation.

Last week, the committee approved N250 billion as the takeoff grant for the SEDC during its budget defense session at the National Assembly. Nkwonta, who represents Ukwa East and West Federal Constituency of Abia State, emphasized that his committee holds equal oversight authority as the Senate to scrutinize and guide the commission’s activities.

“We will ensure the agency’s programs and projects are implemented effectively and efficiently,” he said.

Nkwonta also highlighted the importance of collaboration, stating that the committee would work closely with regional stakeholders, including state governments, traditional leaders, and community groups, to align development efforts with the needs of the region.

Reaffirming the House Committee’s commitment to shaping the future of the South East, Nkwonta assured that the funds would be channeled toward fostering development, economic growth, and prosperity in the region.