Reps pass bill to limit INEC’s control over political parties

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish an Independent Authority for the registration, regulation, and funding of political parties in Nigeria.

Co-sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Marcus Onobun (Edo State), the bill aims to transfer political party registration and regulation from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to a new independent body.

Speaking on the bill, Onobun argued: “INEC should not regulate political parties while also conducting elections. A separate authority will ensure compliance with constitutional requirements and enhance election transparency.”

Establishment of the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties for political party registration and oversight.

Creation of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal to resolve intra-party and inter-party disputes, as well as conflicts involving independent candidates.

Penalties for violations by political parties and their members to ensure transparency and accountability.

Amendment of Sections 75–81 of the Electoral Act 2022, removing political party registration from INEC’s functions.

The bill received overwhelming support when subjected to a voice vote by Speaker Abbas and was referred to the Committees on Electoral Matters and Political Party Matters for further legislative action.