Reps pass bills to establish LG electoral commission for second reading

House of Reps.

By Gift Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives, at its plenary Tuesday, passed, through second reading, a Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution to establish the National Local Government Electoral Commission as an independent body responsible for organising, conducting, and supervising elections for the offices of Chairmen, vice Chairmen and Councilors of all the Local Government Councils across the Federation.

The proposed legislation sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu and eight other lawmakers was presented for second reading by the House leader, Rt. Hon. Julius Ihonvbere.

According to the Sponsor and Co-sponsors, the Commission, when established, will ensure the credibility, transparency, and fairness of local government elections and promote democratic governance at the grassroots level.

The bill’s draft states that the National Local Government Electoral Commission shall consist of the Chairman and 37 other members representing 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It also states that the Chairman, who shall be the Chief Electoral Officer and members of the Board shall be appointed by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the recommendation of the National Council of States and subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

The Commission is expected to provide periodic reports on its activities and the outcomes of local government elections to the President, the National Assembly, and the general public, thereby promoting transparency and accountability in its operations.

“Alteration of the Constitution Cap C23 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Cap C.23 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 (in this Bill referred to as the ‘Principal Act’) is altered as set out in this Bill — alteration of section 153 of the Principal Act.

“The Commission shall be responsible for: (a) organizing, conducting, and supervising elections into the offices of Chairmen and Councilors of all Local Governments in the Federation, including the Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory; (b) setting the election timetable, managing polling processes, and ensuring compliance with electoral laws; © overseeing the registration of voters for local government elections, maintain an accurate and up-to-date voter register, and ensure that eligible citizens are provided with access to participate in the electoral process.

“(d) Regulating and monitoring the activities of political parties, candidates, and other stakeholders during local government elections to ensure compliance with campaign finance laws, electoral codes of conduct, and other relevant regulations; (e) designing and implementing voter education programs to inform and sensitize the public about the importance of local government elections, their roles and responsibilities as voters, and the electoral process, fostering active participation and reducing voter apathy; and (f) carrying out other duties as may be assigned to the Commission in an Act of the National Assembly.

“The Secretary of the Board of the National Local Government Electoral Commission shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Board of National Local Government Electoral Commission who shall be a legal practitioner of not less than 10 years”, Hon. Ihonvbere said in his lead debate.

Also at the plenary, the Lawmakers passed through a second reading a Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to specify the time within which the executive shall present to the National Assembly any Treaty between the Federation and any other country for enactment.

The proposed legislation, also sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Kalu, states that any such treaty shall be presented to the National Assembly for enactment not later than 180 days after its adoption.

Vanguard News