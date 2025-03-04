Reps call for stricter enforcement of environmental laws in Delta region

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has directed the Federal Ministry of Environment, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to strengthen the enforcement of environmental laws.

Expressing concerns over recurring environmental pollution—particularly in the Delta region—the House emphasized the urgent need to address domestic waste disposal issues and industrial pollution.

During Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja, Rep. Julious Pondi moved a motion highlighting hazardous waste discharges from manufacturing industries, gas flaring, and frequent oil spills (both crude and refined) as major contributors to environmental degradation in the Niger Delta.

He pointed out that despite numerous waste management laws and regulations, improper waste disposal continues to pose serious public health risks, especially in oil-producing communities.

“The continued neglect of our environment could lead to severe consequences, including the destruction of our ecosystem, loss of agricultural productivity, and environmental degradation—particularly in coastal areas,” Pondi stated.

The lawmakers further raised concerns that poor waste management could worsen communicable disease outbreaks, if left unchecked.

In response to these concerns, the House: Urged regulatory agencies to ensure oil companies, manufacturing industries, and SMEs adopt safer waste disposal practices.

Mandated its Committee on Environment to conduct a comprehensive survey on pollution levels in major industries and assess compliance with existing environmental laws.

Set a four-week deadline for the committee to submit its findings for further legislative action.

Encouraged collaboration between state and local governments with the federal government to tackle environmental challenges effectively.

The resolution underscores the National Assembly’s commitment to safeguarding public health, protecting natural resources, and ensuring sustainable environmental management across Nigeria.