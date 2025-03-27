Reps approve bill to enlist Lagos 37 LCDAs

THE House of Representatives, yesterday, approved a constitutional amendment bill seeking to upgrade the 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, in Lagos State to full-fledged Local Government Areas.

The bill, which was among 42 constitutional amendment bills passed, yesterday, aims to increase Lagos’ local government count from 20 to 57, cementing its status as the state with the highest number of LGAs in Nigeria.

Sponsored by the lawmakers representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Ikorodu Federal Constituency and Lagos Island I Federal Constituency, James Faleke, Babajimi Benson and Enitan Badru alongside 19 other lawmakers, the proposed legislation marks a significant step in addressing Lagos’ administrative and infrastructural needs.

Titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to Accommodate the 37 Development Area Councils of Lagos State as Full-Fledged Local Government Areas, Increasing the Total Number of Local Government Areas in the Federation to 811, and for Related Matters (HB. 1498),’ the proposal scaled its second reading during plenary, presided over by Deputy Speaker, Mr Benjamin Kalu.

Once fully enacted, Nigeria’s total number of LGAs will rise from 774 to 811, with Lagos overtaking Kano and Katsina, which currently have 44 and 34 LGAs, respectively.