Replacing Fubara with Ex-Naval Chief suggests doubt in civilian leadership – Audu Ogbeh

Former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, has criticized the recurring trend of appointing military officials to replace civilian governors during a state of emergency.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ogbeh expressed concern that both President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Olusegun Obasanjo, had followed this approach, warning that it could signal a shift toward military-style governance.

Ogbeh cautioned that such decisions might undermine confidence in civilian leadership.

“The only other thing that I’m asking is: Why is it that each time there is this suspension of a governor, a military person is put back in place?” he asked.

“Do we miss military rule or are we suggesting that civilians are incapable of governing themselves?

“Obasanjo did it twice, in fact, thrice, and we have it again. What’s the logic? This is why, in the first place, this whole imposition of a state of emergency should be avoided.

“Since the constitution doesn’t say you can only pick this or that person, the president is free to do so, but it’s also sending a funny signal that civilians can’t do the job themselves.

“That’s not a good one. That’s why civilians themselves should be more responsible. Elected individuals should behave themselves and not carry on as if it’s a holiday and that they can do as they wish because they are sending the wrong signal to society.”

On March 18, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing prolonged political unrest and vandalism of oil facilities.

As part of the decision, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and members of the state assembly were suspended.

Tinubu subsequently appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice-admiral, as the sole administrator of Rivers State.

Two days later, on March 20, the Senate and House of Representatives controversially approved Tinubu’s request for emergency rule in the state.

The presidency defended the decision, stating it was necessary to prevent further escalation of the crisis in the South-South region.

However, the move has drawn criticism from various stakeholders, including the South-South Governors’ Forum, who have strongly opposed the imposition of emergency rule in Rivers.