Rema becomes first African artiste to feature on Rolling Stone cover

March 17, 2025

Nigerian music superstar, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has made history as the first  African artiste to feature on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rolling Stone is an American monthly magazine that focuses on music, politics, and popular culture.

According to Rolling Stone, the Afrobeats sensation known for breaking  boundaries on the global stage, is the Cover Star  for April edition of  the  prestigious magazine.

Mavi Records lauded the uncommon feat with  a post on its official Instagram page:“Rave Lordé Rema the Afrobeats Visionary, makes history as @Rollingstone USA First African Cover Star!”

Following the  recognition, the ‘Heis’  crooner thrilled audiences with an electrifying performance at the  Rolling Stone concert,  performing some of his hit songs, including  ‘Dumebi’, ‘Woman’ and ‘Calm Down’.

This milestone  has further cemented Rema’s  place as a trailblazer for African music, as this feat is coming  shortly after  he was highlighted on the cover of Dazed Magazine, another major international platform.

NAN reports that Rema, born in 2000 in Benin City,  came to limelight  in 2019 after signing with Mavin Records.

His rising profile has  continues to  highlight  Afrobeats on global stage, as his  hit song “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez became the most streamed Afrobeats track in history, earning  him multiple platinum certifications.

The song also broke records as the first African-led track to surpass a billion on  Spotify streams , dominating  international charts.

‘Calm Down’ became number one  hit on the world’s first regional streaming chart and first-ever official chart in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA),earning Rema a Guinness World Record.

Among, other global showcase, Rema  has also made history as the first African artiste to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony, when he thrilled audience at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, France. 

