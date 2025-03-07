Reinstated Lagos Speaker Obasa challenges removal allegations in court

Obasa

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Reinstated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, continues his legal battle at the Ikeja High Court, contesting the allegations that led to his removal by 35 lawmakers on January 13, 2025.

At the latest hearing before Justice Yetunde Pinheiro, the court adjourned proceedings to Monday, March 10, 2025, to consider all applications, including Obasa’s originating summons.

Obasa’s counsel, Afolabi Fasanu, SAN, argued that despite his reinstatement, the case remains relevant, as he seeks to challenge allegations of fraud, high-handedness, abuse of office, and gross misconduct. He contends that he was removed without a fair hearing.

Meanwhile, Romeo Michael, representing the 34 lawmakers listed as defendants, stated that their counterclaim remains valid even if Obasa withdraws his suit. The lawmakers seek a court declaration affirming that his removal was constitutional under Section 92 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, rather than being dictated solely by Lagos Assembly rules.