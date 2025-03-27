‘Regina Daniels still can’t resist me after 6 years’ – Nwoko silences rumour

By Henry Oduah

Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North) has reaffirmed his love for his wife, Regina Daniels, dismissing speculation about their marriage through a heartfelt poem shared on Instagram.

In a post on Thursday titled “Six Years Later…She Still Can’t Resist Me,” Nwoko accompanied a photo of himself and Regina with verses celebrating their bond.

“Six years and counting, and what do they see? A love untamed, wild, and free. Regina, my fire, my sweetest delight, Through every storm, you’ve held me tight,” he wrote.

“Not just vows whispered in candlelit air, But a fortress built on love laid bare. No staged perfection, no hollow display, Just two hearts that chose to stay.”

Nwoko also shared a lighthearted moment from their morning exchange. “This morning, feeling bold, and true, I sent you a message, out of the blue: ‘Will you marry me?’ a reckless play,” the 64-year-old wrote.

“Your laughter spilled like golden rays. ‘Hahahahaha! Always! The biggest YES!’ Oh, my queen, you love me so truly. Should I gather the elders, pay the price? For you, I’d do it all anew!”

Addressing critics and societal expectations, Nwoko defended his views on love and marriage: “They whisper of love in measured tones, As if hearts are caged, made of stone. But ours, Regina, is fierce and wild, A dance of fire, God’s own child.

“Some claim faith but live in disguise, Preaching devotion with wandering eyes. Yet here we stand, bare and true, no lies to hide, no games to rue.

“A good man, monogamous or not, brings peace to the home, keeps it hot. Better to love with honesty bold, than sell a dream wrapped in fool’s gold.”

There was rumour about trouble in their marriage after Regina removed Nwoko’s name from her Instagram bio and deleted pictures of him from her Instagram page following claims he was expecting a child with actress Chika Ike.

However, both Nwoko and Chika have denied the allegations.