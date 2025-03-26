Raphinha, Araujo to miss Osasuna clash – Flick

Flick

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick confirmed winger Raphinha and defender Ronald Araujo will not feature in his team’s rearranged La Liga match against Osasuna on Thursday.

The duo were involved in South American World Cup qualifying fixtures this week and Flick said it was better for them to recover from the games and their journey back to Spain.

Barcelona appealed unsuccessfully against the decision to play the Osasuna match this week after it was initially postponed on March 8 when one of the Catalan club’s doctors died.

“They will not play, they are not in the team, they have a long flight and it’s not the best way, because they have to recover,” Flick told a news conference Wednesday.

Raphinha started as Brazil were thrashed 4-1 by rivals Argentina, while Araujo was on the bench for Uruguay in a goalless draw against Bolivia.

Flick said he was upset with the scheduling of the game, as well as another league clash against Leganes late on Saturday April 12, ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday April 15.

“When playing away, always at nine (2000 GMT), we arrive late back in the night, it’s to do with recovery for the players,” said Flick.

“I am not happy with this. When you see other leagues with Champions League teams, it’s different to here.”

Flick said despite the scheduling of their match against Osasuna, his team will still be capable of claiming three points to extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

“Always no excuses, we go for it,” said Flick.

“Tomorrow we will go for it, I think we have big, big quality in this team.

“We can win against everyone, even if some players are not in the team… we’re looking forward and are very positive.”

Flick said defender Inigo Martinez will start despite dropping out of the Spanish national team squad, while Pau Cubarsi, who was hurt on international duty with La Roja, is fit for the bench.