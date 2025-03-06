Rangers fan killed in Istanbul road accident

A Rangers fan who travelled to Istanbul to watch the Glasgow giants face Fenerbahce was killed in a traffic accident hours before the match, both teams said Thursday, offering condolences.

The fan, who was not named, had travelled to Turkey’s largest city to watch Rangers face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday evening.

Turkey’s SabahTV published traffic camera footage showing a person running over a pedestrian crossing on a wide boulevard before being hit by a car.

The incident reportedly took place in the Besiktas district before dawn on Thursday, with the driver and a second driver taken to court, it said.

The British embassy had offered consular assistance to the family of a British national, a spokesman said, but gave no further details about the incident.

“We are devastated to have learned of the passing of one of our supporters in a road traffic accident overnight in Istanbul,” Rangers FC wrote on X, saying their thoughts were with his family and friends “at this incredibly difficult time”.

We are devastated to have learned of the passing of one of our supporters in a road traffic accident overnight in Istanbul.



The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.



We are remaining in constant contact… pic.twitter.com/iV3m60XR3U — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 6, 2025

Fenerbahce also said they had “learned with deep sorrow that a Rangers FC fan who came to Istanbul to support his team in the first match of the UEFA Europa League last 16 round” had “died as a result of a traffic accident”.

“We would like to express our condolences to the family of the fan, the Rangers club and the community,” the club wrote on X.