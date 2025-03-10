Ramadan: Umahi charges Muslim to pray for Tinubu, Nwifuru’s re-election

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

By Jeff Agbodo

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has urged Muslims in the country to pray for President Bola Tinubu’s reelection.

Umahi said things have turned around in the country under the President’s administration and urged the Muslim community to pray for his reelection in 2027 to continue his good works.

He stated this in his Abakaliki residence during the fast-breaking with the Muslim community in Ebonyi State.

He averred that the worst was over in the country, and God showed himself mightily and marvelously under the President’s administration.

“In your prayers, please pray for the President, for his success, and for all the great work he is doing because he came in the name of God, and God has shown himself so mighty strong for our President.

“We pray that God will guide him in good health, and everything good he thinks for this nation will come to pass. He will achieve it. Of course, as we prepare to complete our first tenure, he will also be re-elected for a second tenure so that he will complete the good job that he has started.

“Things are turning around; God is showing strength in our administration, and the worst is over. God is helping us mightly and marvelously”, he said.

Umahi, a former governor of Ebonyi State, also urged the Muslim community to pray for Governor Francis Nwifuru, who said he has brought everybody together through an all-inclusive administration.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State has brought peace, and there is no more opposition in Ebonyi State. Only APC is in Ebonyi State, and he has brought everybody on board.

“The Governor is doing all his best to develop the state. You will pray for him, for God will guide him and that he will complete his four-year tenure and give him victory for the second year tenure and that God will lift Ebonyi State and make us number one in the whole country, for peace, for prosperity, for wealth, for good governance, that God will make us number one”, the Minister stated.