Ramadan: Northern CAN congratulates muslims, condemns Uromi killings

The christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria, and across the world on successful completion of Ramadan and celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

This is contained in a joint statement by the Chairman, CAN, Rev. John Hayab and the Secretary-General Bishop Mohammed Naga on Sunday in Kaduna.

They said, “The spiritual activities are significant and rewarding to every faithful, especially those who embrace the teachings as instructed in the Holy Books.”

The group also expressed grief and sorrow on the killing of 16 travelers in Uromi, Edo.

“The pain and anguish their families and loved ones must endure are unbearable, and we can only imagine the depth of their sufferings.

“May God grant them comfort, strength, and solace during this darkest of times.

“This heinous act of violence is a stain on our collective humanity, and CAN condemns it in the strongest terms.”

It stated that the brutal taking of innocent lives is a tragedy that should unite us all in our outrage and our determination to ensure that justice is served.

“As Christians, we stand in solidarity with their families, recognising that this act of violence is not only an attack on any region but on our shared humanity.

“In this moment of unimaginable pain, we pray for peace and calm to be restored and for an end to violence and bloodshed in our nation.

“We pray for the healing of our land, for the rebuilding of trust and understanding between people of different faiths, and for protection of all Nigerians from harm.

“We weep with you, we mourn with you, and we pray with you for an end to this senseless violence, “they stated.

To the immediate families and relatives of the victims. “We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences. We can only imagine the depth of your pain and grief.

“We pray that God grants you the strength and courage to bear this unbearable loss. May the memories of your loved ones be a blessing to you, and may their sacrifices not be in vain.”

The northern CAN appealed to those calling for counter-reaction to reconsider their actions, noting that revenge is not a solution but a recipe for further chaos and destruction.

They stated that it is the innocent who would suffer again, and the cycle of violence would only worsen.

“We condemn the stereotypes and generalisations that seek to demonise Nigerians based on the actions of a few.

According to the group, Nigerians must rise in unison to reject such stereotypes and generalisations, whether based on religious, ethnic, or regional grounds.

“Evil is evil, and criminals must be treated as such without recourse to identities that criminals use to evade justice.”

It noted that divisive rhetorics only served to fuel further violence and mistrust.

“Instead, we must work toward a future where every Nigerian can live without fear of violence or persecution, regardless of their location within the federation.”

The North CAN tasked the security agencies, government of Edo and the Federal Government to ensure diligence in investigating the heinous crime and prosecuting those involved.

“It is crucial that they take immediate and transparent action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

” As we move forward, we urge all Nigerians to join us in this pursuit of peace, justice, and harmony.

“We firmly believe that strengthening our justice system to ensure swift and fair punishment for perpetrators of crime is essential for lasting peace in our nation.

“By doing so, we can break the cycle of violence and create a safer, more just society for all Nigerians.” it added.