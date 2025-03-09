Ramadan: Monarchs should not only champion religion -Oba Makama

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammeed Adekunle Makama, Tegbosun III, has urged traditional rulers to stay on the course of their mandate as the custodian of culture and tradition.

Speaking at the Ramadan Lecture held in his palace on Saturday, Oba Makama insisted that traditional rulers are the symbol of culture and tradition within their area of jurisdiction.

The monarch said: “The certificate of our office says we are to champion culture and tradition of our people, and anything outside that is going beyond the mandate.

“No traditional rulers are crown in the church or mosque. We are to adhere strictly to and ensure that our cultural heritage and tradition are promoted.

“Any traditional ruler that wants to champion religion should either go to Jerusalem in case of a Christian or Saudi Arabia for Muslim.”

Oba Makama also used the opportunity to share foodstuffs and other items to the people who were present at the lecture.

The monarch also used the opportunity to call on government at all levels to always remember the poor, especially during the Ramadan fasting.

Also, speaking at the event, a former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the 2023 election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, said he was excited that the theme of the lecture.

He said: “I have been hearing Ramadan Lecture for quite sometimes now, but what was demonstrated here with Oba Makama and his traditional rulers friends who came from far and near to celebrate with him was unique. It shows that true love exists here.”

Earlier, the guest lecturer, Sheikh Ibrahim Arowona Annakeb, who spoke on the title of the lecture ‘Love’, said love is the embodiment of everything.

He, however, urged Muslim faithful at the lecture to love one another, saying it is very important.

He said: “Love is very crucial. If you don’t revere God, how will you love a fellow human beings.

“If you don’t love someone, it will be very difficult for you to remember such fellow in case there’s any opportunities,” he added.

The lecture, which also featured the distribution of foodstuffs and groceries to the poor and less privileged, witnessed a large turnout.

An indigene of Kuta said Oba Makama has made it an annual event to take care of the widows, orphans, and less privileged.