Rail Revitalization: NRC boss Opeifa reinforces commitment to inclusive transport services in Nigeria

…Embarks on Tour of Railway Districts

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, has reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to inclusiveness in transportation services as part of its developmental and revitalization initiatives.

Opeifa made this statement at Iddo Train Station, Lagos, during his ongoing tour of railway districts across the country.

While addressing train passengers commuting daily from Ijoko and other border communities in Ogun State to Iddo and Idumota on Lagos Island, Opeifa assured them of a seamless journey and pledged to revive the Mass Transit Train Service (MTTS) in response to public demand.

The District Manager, Engr. Augustine Arisa, and District Superintendent, Mrs. Chidinma Mba, informed Opeifa that Idumota Market’s prosperity is closely tied to the operation of the MTT line, as market activities are significantly affected on days the train does not run.

“NRC management, being aware of the centrality of the MTT Kajola-to-Iddo rail line to the continued prosperity of the Iddo, Idumota, and other major markets in Lagos, will not only sustain the service but also explore adding an additional service after a careful commercial market viability and sustainability study,” Opeifa stated.

Opeifa emphasized that transforming the Iddo Terminal is a key priority, aiming to: Upgrade infrastructure, Optimize capacity and Enhance passenger experience.

He also announced urgent rehabilitation plans for train coaches to improve interior conditions and enhance customer comfort and patronage.

Opeifa warned that contractors failing to deliver value would have their contracts terminated.

He directed the installation of solar panels around Iddo Station to improve lighting conditions.

A comprehensive review of all land leases around the station is underway.

He also urged corporate organizations and philanthropists to support the NRC by providing conveniences for train passengers as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

As part of his maiden tour, Opeifa visited: The Running Shed at Ebute Metta, a hub for other railway districts.

The NRC store, where he ordered the painting of several legacy buildings to improve the corporation’s image

Expressing admiration for female engineers and technicians in the corporation, he commended their efforts in ensuring the nation’s rolling assets remain serviceable.

Opeifa reiterated that railway materials should never be treated as scrap and warned against vandalism.

He called on Nigerians to report acts of vandalism while confirming that security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have been directed to prosecute offenders.

The NRC is also working to restore and redeploy serviceable narrow-gauge locomotives across the country, while the Federal Government continues to invest in the expansion of the standard gauge corridor.

During a stop at Agege Station, Opeifa held a closed-door meeting with officials from the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), led by Director of Rail Services, Engr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga.

The discussions focused on addressing security challenges between Babatunde Fashola Station and the Lagos State Train Station at Agege.

Key directives from Opeifa: Ticketing systems must function properly, ensuring that passengers with disabilities can access trains without issues.

Measures are being explored to assist passengers who miss their trains.

NRC and LAMATA are working towards a co-switch system, allowing passengers to transfer between NRC and metro trains for a seamless journey.

“As a management team, we remain resolute in our mission to deliver a seamless, efficient, and modern rail transport system that meets the evolving needs of Nigerians,” Opeifa affirmed.