PTAD moves to clear backlog of pension liabilities, pays NOK N1.6bn

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has stepped up efforts to clear the backlog of pension liabilities under the Defined Benefit Scheme, DBS.

This came as it paid more than N1,644 billion to 776 verified and eligible Next of Kin (NoK) of deceased pensioners under the DBS.

In a statement by PTAD Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Olugbenga Ajayi, he said the beneficiaries are from the civil service, police, parastatals, customs, immigration, and prisons pension departments.

Ajayi said 629 NoK under the parastatals pension department received N1,481 billion, while 103 NoK from the civil service pension department were paid N101,14 million.

According to him, 43 NoK of police pensioners received N58,95 million, one NoK under the customs, immigration, and prisons pension department got N2,431 million.

Ajayi quoted PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya as saying “the payment underscores the directorate’s commitment to settling the entitlements of deceased pensioners subject to availability of fund.’’

She said PTAD was working diligently to clear the backlog of pension liabilities, explaining that the disbursement was a significant step in that direction.

Odunaiya said that paying death benefits to NoK was a crucial part of PTAD’s mandate, as it provides financial relief to families that had lost their loved ones.

According to her, the payment was expected to bring comfort to the beneficiaries, and PTAD was proud to have played a role in positively impacting their lives.

The Executive Secretary reiterated PTAD’s dedication to pensioners and their families, and assured them that the directorate remains committed to delivering efficient and timely payment of their pension.

She added that PTAD would continue to ensure that all pensioners and NoK received their rightful entitlements in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.