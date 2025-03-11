Protesters storm national assembly, call for stricter sanctions against Senator Natasha

Women for Good Governance protest in support of Godswill Akpabio.



By Henry Umoru

Hundreds of protesters stormed the National Assembly yesterday, asking for stricter sanctions for the suspended Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, PDP, Kogi Central.

The Protesters at the Mopol gate of the National Assembly came under the aegis of Women for Good Governance, just as they lampooned Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for working with individuals intent on discrediting the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and bringing down the legislature as an institution.

Recall that the Senate suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months on Thursday last week, asking her not to participate in all the activities of the 10th over the rowdy session she created when she protested against Senate President Akpabio’s reassignment of her seat.

The Senate also resolved that if Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan writes to apologise during the period, he shall be recalled to resume his legislative activities, just as she was also banned from the premises of the National Assembly.

It was also resolved that her office would be locked up for the entire period of her suspension and that all her salaries and allowances would be suspended.

The Committee’s report recommended that the salaries of all her legislative aides be stopped. However, at this point, former Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APÇ, Abia North, seconded by Senator Ned Nwoko, APC, Delta North, moved to amend the recommendation, and it was carried that their salaries should be paid since they needed not to commit any offense.

It was resolved that all her Security Personnel be removed from her.



The Senate resolutions followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen, LP, Edo South.

During yesterday’s protest, Protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Senator Natasha is a serial blackmailer,” “Senate Committee on Local Content is a privilege, not a birthright,” and “Nigerian women stand with Senator Akpabio.” They voiced their disapproval of her actions.

Secretary of United Women for Good Governance, Enakeme Ojineme, who led them, alleged that the sexual harassment accusations against Akpabio were politically driven and that Akpoti-Uduaghan was actively involved, just as she frowned at efforts to undermine the Senate through “unconventional, unlawful, and demonic means,” calling such actions “treasonable.



“This false allegation has a strong political undertone, heavily orchestrated in collaboration with Sen. Natasha by those desperate to seize control of the Senate leadership,” Ojineme declared.

“We send a strong warning to these conspirators — what they are doing is an attempt to stab democracy with a fire dagger, and all well-meaning Nigerians must resist this.”



Ojineme, who urged the Senate to impose biting consequences if Akpoti-Uduaghan continues mobilizing protests, said, “We encourage Nigerian senators and Senate President Godswill Akpabio to remain steadfast and ensure that Senator Natasha faces serious repercussions if she persists in inciting street beggars, jobless youths, and women against the Senate.”

