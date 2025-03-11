Protest rocks Ondo over abduction of nine surveyors



By Dayo Johnson

Market women in Ondo state, have protested against the abduction of nine surveyors at Owode Ilu-Abo in Akure South council area of the state.

The placard-carrying women expressed concern over the state’s insecurity recently.

They blocked the governor’s office and caused gridlock in the Akure metropolis for hours.

The angry protesters called on security agencies to be alive to their responsibility and secure the release of the victims.

Vanguard learnt that the victims were at Owode Ilu-Abo for jobs when the bandits abducted them.

A market leader, Toyin Arowosafe, who spoke with newsmen, said that the abductors have opened a line of communication with them and demanded N100m ransom.

Arowosafe said that they have pleaded with the kidnappers to reduce the ransom to N50m but have rejected it.

According to her, the victims were abducted last week Tuesday.



Also, one of the protesters, Comfort Afolabi, whose brother was kidnapped, confirmed that the abductors demanded N100m.

Addressing the protesters, Bola Taiwo, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters, appealed to them and promised that the victims would soon be released.

Taiwo said that the state government ‘ is on top of the security situation in the state.



Details later…