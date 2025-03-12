Property worth millions destroyed as fire rages Ibadan market

By Adeola Badru

Property worth millions of Naira have been destroyed as a result of fire incident that ravaged some parts of Aleshinloye market in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Vanguard gathered that the fire incident occurred at midnight.

General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident.

Akinyemi, in a short statement issued on Wednesday morning, said that men of the agency were still working at the market.

He said, “Men are currently working at Aleshinloye market. We thank the management of SWEETCO for releasing their truck and men. Very massive.”

“We are grateful to Sumal for releasing their crew to the scene, we are eternally grateful to them and SWEETCO. The management cannot respond to individual’s questions now due to logistics.”

Details later…..