President’s declaration of state of emergency in Rivers aims to prevent imminent crisis – Yoruba Council 

By Adeola Badru

The President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW), Aare Oladotun Hassan, has said the declaration of State of Emergency by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State was a decisive move aimed at restoring stability.

This declaration came in response to a series of alarming events that have threatened the peace and security of the state.

The YWC President stated this during an interview with Vanguard, noting that the President declared the state of emergency by invoking constitutional powers to address escalating tensions between the state governor and the legislature.

According to Aare Hassan, the this action is both timely and necessary, adding, “The President’s swift decision to declare a state of emergency is a commendable step towards salvaging an impending political implosion.”

He emphasised that the situation had deteriorated to a point where the governor’s actions, including the demolition of the state house of assembly, constituted an “impeachable offense.”

Hassan criticised the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for condemning the President’s actions without considering the gravity of the situation.

“It is disappointing to see the NBA swiftly castigate the President, ignoring the immediate actions of the State House of Assembly that were moving towards impeaching the governor.”

“The invocation of the state of emergency will be subject to ratification by a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, ensuring that this critical action aligns with democratic processes.”

“This is why we call it democracy,” Hassan remarked, stressing the importance of legislative oversight in such significant decisions.

He pointed out that the conflict originated from a power struggle between the governor and his political adversaries, leading to heightened tensions that risked escalating into violence.

“If left unaddressed, this crisis could have led to a state of anarchy, endangering millions of lives,” he warned.

Hassan highlighted the potential for widespread unrest, including the destruction of critical infrastructure such as oil pipelines, which could have catastrophic implications for the state.

“The President’s declaration is seen as a proactive measure to prevent further chaos and provide a framework for dialogue between the warring factions.”

“What we need now is collaboration between the state government and the legislature,” Hassan urged.

He called for an immediate focus on peaceful resolution and effective governance, stating, “We must work together to ensure that the governance of the state is prioritized over political agendas.”

Hassan further explained that the declaration is not a permanent solution but rather a necessary step to stabilize the situation.

“This state of emergency allows for the governor and the state assembly to come together and discuss the way forward,” he noted.

Emphasising the importance of communication in resolving the ongoing crisis, Hassan noted, “As River State faces this challenging period, the President’s declaration serves as a critical intervention aimed at safeguarding the lives of citizens and restoring order.”

“The hope is that this decisive action will pave the way for a more cooperative and peaceful political environment in the region,” he stressed.