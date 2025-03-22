President Tinubu donates 7,000 bags of rice in Zamfara

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has donated 7000 bags of rice to the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Zamfara as a Ramadan package.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Yusuf Idris, disclosed this in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday

He said that the distribution of the largesse was inuagurated on Friday in Gusau by the Minister of State, Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle.

Represented by the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, the minister handed over the commodity to the party’s executives at the APC Secretariat, Gusau.

He said the gesture was a personal donation from Tinubu to reduce the economic hardship among the APC members and less-privileged persons in the state.

The minister explained that the 7000 bags of rice were to be distributed free to all the targetted beneficiaries including the state executives, local governments’ and wards’ executives.

Matawalle urged the party members to continue to pray for sustainable peace and stability in the state and the country in general.

According to him, the Federal Government under Tinubu was taking all the necessary steps in tackling the menace of banditry and other criminal activities in the state and the North-West region.

“This gesture is to appreciate the efforts of the APC leadership in the state for their hard work, dedication, and loyalty and making the party stronger and more united,” he added.

Matawalle called for continued understanding and tolerance among the party members at all levels to bolster the unity of the party in the state.

The minister assured,”As leaders, we will continue to support the party in whatever form to succeed.”

The State Secretary of the party, Ibrahim Dangaladima, while receiving the gesture on behalf of the party’s members thanked Tinubu and the minister for what he described as ‘quick food intervention’.

Dangaladima said the free rice came at the right time when the people were in the dire need of an urgent food assistance.