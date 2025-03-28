Presidency to Atiku: Your allegations against Tinubu infantile, ploy to deflect your political setbacks

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidency on Friday, took a swipe at the former Vice President and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over his allegation that President Bola Tinubu was on the radar of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over his financial dealings as Lagos State governor.

The Presidency said that since the former Vice President’s defeat in the 2023 presidential election, he has allegedly failed to rise to the dignified role of an elder statesman.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga further said that rather than contributing constructively to the national discourse, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has alleged chosen the path of divisive rhetoric and unfounded accusations.

The statement titled, “Atiku Abubakar’s latest claims are baseless and distracting read in part: “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to the unfounded allegations made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who claims to be the subject of an EFCC investigation regarding unsubstantiated financial dealings involving Lagos State.

“These claims, circulated through his media office, are false and reflect a troubling pattern of relying on social media gossip over substance. It is disheartening that a politician of Atiku’s stature would lend credibility to baseless social media speculation to remain politically relevant.

“President Bola Tinubu remains focused on addressing critical national challenges and advancing his administration’s agenda for Nigeria’s growth and stability. The President has neither the time nor the inclination to engage in petty political distractions.

“Atiku’s allegations are infantile and a transparent ploy to deflect from his political setbacks. His repeated attempts to drag the Presidency and now the Lagos State Government into fabricated controversies reveal a desperate bid for attention amid his fading attempt to cobble a coalition.

“Since his defeat in the 2023 presidential election, the former Vice President has failed to rise to the dignified role of an elder statesman. Rather than contributing constructively to the national discourse, he has chosen the path of divisive rhetoric and unfounded accusations.”

The statement urged Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to redirect his energy toward initiatives that foster unity, economic progress, and democratic stability—qualities Nigeria urgently needs.

It further said: “Lastly, the former Vice President should know that the EFCC, as an independent institution, operates within its statutory mandate without external influence. Any insinuation otherwise is a disservice to the agency’s professionalism and the rule of law.

“The Presidency remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of national development—priorities that demand our undivided attention.”