Presidency faults Jonathan, Soyinka’s comments on Rivers emergency rule

By Bayo Wahab

Temitope Ajayi, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan and Professor Wole Soyinka’s comments on the emergency rule in Rivers State as personal opinions.

President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers, with the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and the state House of Assembly, has been attracting comments from political observers, elder statesmen and women, activists and lawyers.

In his reaction to the development, ex-president Jonathan said Tinubu’s action could bring Nigeria to disrepute.

While speaking at the Haske Satumari Foundation Colloquium in Abuja on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Jonathan expressed disappointment over the suspension of Fubara and Rivers House of Assembly members.

The ex-president accused the three arms of government in Rivers of abusing power, alleging that all of them contributed to the political crisis in the state.

“A clear abuse of offices, clear abuse of power, clear abuse of privileges, cutting across the three arms of government — from the executive through the parliament and to the judiciary,” he said.

Also commenting on the issue, Prof Soyinka maintained that President Tinubu’s declaration was against the spirit of federalism.

The Nobel laureate called for a national discussion on the matter, noting that the 1999 constitution gives the president too much power.

“The government is over-centralised. The debate will go on whether this (state of emergency) was, in the first place, a wise decision but in terms of fundamental principles, I believe that this is against the federal spirit of association,” the celebrated literati said.

Reacting to their comments, Ajayi said both Jonathan and Soyinka have offered their personal opinions on the matter like every other Nigerian.

“Professor Wole Soyinka and former President Goodluck Jonathan are respected statesmen. Like many Nigerians that have offered varied opinions on the President’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, the two distinguished Nigerians have also offered their own opinions too,” he said.

The presidential aide said Tinubu’s declaration and the suspension of elected officers in Rivers were part of his duties as president, adding that the president would not fail in his duty to protect the country.

Ajayi said, “President Tinubu has a country to govern, and he has exercised his power under the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“President Tinubu has a duty to preserve Nigeria’s corporate existence. He won’t allow any part of the country or state to descend into chaos.

“The Supreme Court ruled that there is no functioning government in Rivers State known to the constitution of Nigeria. President Tinubu won’t fail in his sacred duty to protect and preserve the country.”

Vanguard News