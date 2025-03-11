Pregnant woman, 5 others dead, many wounded as farmer/herder clash in Nasarawa

Armed herdsman

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Six persons, including a pregnant woman, have been feared killed in a herder/farmer feud, leaving scores wounded, houses, motorcycles, including a police operational pick up set on fire in Nasarawa local government.

The Police command made this known in a press statement by the Police command public relations officer SP Nansel Ranham on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital.

The command said it has recovered six bodies so far following deployment of the men and officers of the command into their area.

“The six corpses recovered and identified as Simeon Madaki, Ayawu Senior, Sunday Wa’azu, Vincent Sunday, Taimako Senior, and Filibus Jatau Mai’anguwa. Some houses, shops, motorcycles, and a car were also vandalized during the attack.

“During the operation, three injured victims—Samaniya Wa’azu, Vincent Ezekiel, and Johnson Maikasuwa—were rescued and taken to a medical center for treatment.

“To ensure law and order, the area has been reinforced with personnel from the Mobile Police of 69 PMF Toto, alongside other police operatives and the military, who are currently patrolling the vicinity.

“However, in the course of the intervention, the mob vandalized police patrol vehicle and later set fire to a nearby Ruga settlement where the suspect, Sani, resided. This led to the unfortunate death of one Azumi Allah Gaba and her unborn child.

The Police said it has arrested two suspects in relation to the communal crisis in Farin Dutse and has restored normalcy to the area.

Meanwhile, a resident, Yakubu Joshua, said more than 20 people are dead and many missing.

He commended the security agents for the intervention but appealed to Governor Abdullahi Sule to come to their refuge as many are stranded looking for food.