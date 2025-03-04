Powerful figures behind A-Ibom communities/SPFL crisis — HRM Etetor 

•Expresses confidence in Gov Eno resolving the feud

By Chioma Onuegbu

Paramount ruler of the host communities in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, HRM Uboon Harry Etetor, has revealed that some influential personalities in the state were behind the feud between the communities and an Indian company, Steering Petrochemical and Fertilizer Limited (SPFL).

HRM Etetor commended the governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for inaugurating a tripartite committee to resolve the imbroglio and expressed confidence in his ability to handle the matter.

The dispute between the host communities and the company came to a head recently when the firm barricaded the routes leading to the creek communities, especially Ikonta and Obianga.

Our fear—HRM Etetor, Eastern-Obolo monarch

The monarch said: “I want to tell you without reservation that I am grateful to the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno. I pray that God Almighty helps him to ensure the right thing is done regarding this issue in Eastern Obolo.

“We know where this problem is coming from. I can sincerely tell you that some people from this state have a hand in the situation in Eastern Obolo. That is the truth, but we (the Eastern Obolo people) are comfortable with the governor.”

The royal father said he would not want the governor’s good intentions regarding the crisis to be marred by some powerful figures from the state allegedly behind the company’s closure of the creeks in his communities.

“That is our fear. So, it is one thing to set up a committee and another for the committee to do what is right. But we are waiting; let us watch and see.”

We keep our fingers crossed until — Residents

Some community members refused to comment on the state government’s initiatives, claiming it was too soon to do so until the committee’s report was finalised.

“The government has inaugurated the committee, so we keep our fingers crossed to see what happens,” an Ikonta inhabitant said.

How NDV broke the news last month

NDV reported complaints by leaders and residents of Eastern Obolo on how the company operating in their area had subjected them to untold sufferings and threatened their economic life as fishers by shutting down their two creeks about a month ago.

The company closed the first creek on January 3, 2024, and a year later, precisely on January 2, 2025, blocked the second one within the Obianga and Ikonta villages, thereby shutting the villagers in.

The development had attracted condemnation and anger from the people, especially the traditional rulers of the local government area, who demanded that the company immediately reopen the closed creeks.

Eno’s intervention/charge

Expectedly, Governor Eno waded into the lingering crisis following widespread reports on conventional and social media platforms. He assured he would set up a committee to look into the crisis and proffer solutions for a lasting peace between the parties.

Inaugurating the committee on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Eno charged it to establish the actual size of land occupied by SPFL and work with the company to ensure the peaceful relocation of the displaced residents of Obianga and Ikonta.

Governor Eno charged the committee with being an impartial arbitration and presenting its report within three months, stressing: “This committee is expected to work towards finding a lasting solution to enhance peaceful coexistence between the SPFL and its host communities.”

Rt. Hon. Nse Essien, Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan, Mr. Ubong Udo Uquang, and Mr. Abraham Odion, Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planning, are members. Others are the Commissioner for Internal Security, State Commissioner of Police, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning, representing the state government.

Those from the community were Mr. Samuel Samuel Nteogwuijah, Hon. Selinah Ukpatu, Prof. Gamaliel Harry, Chief Humphrey Oyet, Barr. Sam Ukoima, Mr. Amit Gosh, Mr. Davinder Mor, and Mr. Jude Bassey, who represents the SPFL on the committee.

The governor acknowledged receipt of a letter by SPFL that it would train no fewer than 50 youths of the area in various disciplines within the country to prepare them for opportunities in the company.