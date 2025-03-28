Power Oil & Kanu Heart Foundation: A Purchase That Saves Lives

Heart disease is a growing concern in Nigeria, accounting for 30.4% of medical mortality in Lagos (Cardiovascular Journal of Africa, 2023). The good news? Many risk factors for heart disease—such as diet and inactivity—are preventable.

Recognizing this, Power Oil, through its Health Camp platform, has educated over 80,000 Nigerians on lifestyle changes and heart health in the past year. Additionally, the brand’s Market Fitness Activation engaged 21,000 market men and women in fitness activities across 11 open markets in 5 states.

Building on this commitment, Power Oil partnered with the Kanu Heart Foundation, turning everyday purchases into life-saving contributions. For every bottle of Power Oil sold, a portion of proceeds helped fund heart surgeries for individuals in need.

“This initiative reinforces Power Oil’s long-standing commitment to healthier living,” says Roland Akpe, Marketing Manager, Oils Portfolio at Tolaram Group. “We are proud to have supported thousands of Nigerians through health education, fitness activations, and direct medical interventions.”

With Power Oil, every meal is an opportunity to nourish hearts and save lives.

