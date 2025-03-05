Pope Francis ‘rested well’ but misses start of Lent – Vatican

Pope Francis

Pope Francis, who is in hospital with pneumonia, “rested well” overnight while wearing an oxygen mask, the Vatican said Wednesday, but his absence at the start of the Lent religious season highlighted fears over the health of the 88-year-old.

Francis has suffered worrying respiratory attacks since his admission to the Gemelli hospital in Rome on February 14 with breathing difficulties.

The pope “rested well overnight”, according to a morning medical bulletin released by the Vatican.

The Roman Catholic headquarters said on Tuesday that Francis had passed a calm day without an attack. He had no fever, was “alert” and cooperating with his treatment, the Vatican said in its evening medical bulletin.

But the Argentine wore an oxygen mask overnight and his prognosis “remains reserved”.

The head of the Catholic Church will not preside over Ash Wednesday celebrations, which mark the start of Lent, the 40 days preceding Easter when Christ fasted in the desert.

The pope usually leads the main service, which will be held at 1600 GMT. In his absence, the mass will be presided over by Italian Cardinal Angelo de Donatis, preceded by a procession on Rome’s Aventine Hill.

Francis also missed Ash Wednesday celebrations in 2022, that time due to acute knee pain — one of a series of health woes that have afflicted the pontiff since his election in 2013.

His health has regularly led to speculation, particularly among his critics, as to whether he could resign.

Francis has not been seen in public for almost three weeks and the last photos of him were from private audiences hours before his admission to hospital.

AFP