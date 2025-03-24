Police vow to rescue abducted Catholic Priest in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Imo state Police Command on Monday vowed that an operation is ongoing to rescue a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu, who was abducted last Sunday along Ejemekuru Road in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

The Police said it would achieve a result of freeing the Catholic Priest through the intelligence-driven operation.

According to the command, “The Imo State Police Command has launched a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the abduction of Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu along Ejemekuru Road in Oguta Local Government Area on Sunday, 23rd March 2025.

“An intelligence-driven operation is also underway to facilitate the possible rescue of the Catholic priest.”

“The Command urges the public to assist in the investigation by providing any relevant information. Such information can be reported to the nearest police station or communicated via the emergency lines at 0803 477 3600 or 0815 802 4755,” he said.