Police silent as kidnappers abduct naval officer in Abuja

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a Nigerian Navy officer, Lieutenant Cynthia Akor, along with two others in Abuja.

Sources revealed that the officer, who is attached to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), was kidnapped alongside the other victims from their residence in Mpape, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday night.

A source disclosed that the abductors have already reached out to the victims’ families, demanding a ransom of ₦100 million for their release.

“Among the three people kidnapped on Friday night in Mpape is a DHQ official, Lt. Cynthia Akor. The kidnappers have already contacted their families and are demanding ₦100 million ransom,” the source stated.

While the FCT Police Command has yet to issue an official statement, sources indicate that joint security teams from the Police, Navy, and Defence Headquarters have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers and a search-and-rescue operation.

Meanwhile, both the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, and the Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, have yet to comment on the incident.

Security agencies have reportedly begun investigations into the abduction, but no official confirmation or update has been provided to the public.

The situation underscores the growing security concerns in the Federal Capital Territory, particularly in areas like Mpape, which has witnessed a rise in kidnappings in recent months.