Police seal church over alleged killing of LASU graduate

The Police Command in Lagos State has sealed a church over the alleged killing of a 28-year-old graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), Adedamola Ogunbode.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development while briefing newsmen at the command headquarters in Ikeja on Monday.

Hundeyin said that the church where some people alleged that the missing boy was killed and buried had been sealed to prevent it from being burned.

“The church was sealed following intelligence reports that some people planned to burn it down out of vengeance and we do not want that to happen.

“It is still a suspected crime scene, we still need to go over it, we may need to revisit that scene multiple times for us to gather evidential value.

“The church has been sealed for now to prevent it from being burned. And we assure the public that updates will be given about the investigation and the progress we have made as soon as we get new updates,” he said.

The Police image maker said that three suspects have been detained so far.

“We have three suspects, the pastor and two others in custody, and the case is ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department,” he said.

According to him, efforts are underway to apprehend five other suspects, two of the five suspects are outside the country in Benin Republic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Hundeyin in a statement on Friday said that the matter was no longer a case of missing person but suspected murder.

“Investigation has been intensified to locate the body of the deceased and uncover the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Among the five suspects into whose accounts money was moved from the victim’s account, three suspects had been apprehended and in police custody,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh assured intensive investigation.

“CP Jimoh has assured the public that the command is fully committed to resolving the matter and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“CP Jimoh calls for restraint from actions that could potentially hinder or interfere with the ongoing investigative efforts,” he stated. (NAN)