Police rescue 21 kidnapped victims, recover N4.8m ransom, arms, ammunition

As Police Arrest Six for Heinous Crimes

In a decisive crackdown on kidnapping and violent crime, the Nigeria Police Force has rescued 21 kidnapped victims, recovered N4.8 million in ransom money, and seized firearms and ammunition in recent operations across the country. The efforts, part of an intensified nationwide security strategy, also led to the arrest of six individuals involved in heinous crimes.

One of the most significant breakthroughs occurred in Taraba State, where police operatives, in collaboration with other security agencies, rescued 20 kidnapped victims along the Takum/Mararaba road on March 29, 2025. The rescue operation was launched in response to a kidnapping incident at Muji Town. A fierce gun battle ensued, forcing the kidnappers to abandon their captives and flee.

Two victims who sustained injuries during the ordeal are currently receiving medical care. The police also recovered all vehicles left behind at the scene.

In a separate operation in Kano State, a meticulous police investigation led to the rescue of Dr. Muhammad Bello Yushau, who was kidnapped on March 8, 2025. Following technical surveillance, operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Squad apprehended Tukur Lawal, also known as Maikudi, along with Ado Usman, Sanusi Surajo, Habiba Shuaibu, and Ummulkhairi Ibrahim on March 18 and 19, 2025.

During the arrests, the police recovered a locally made rifle and N4,840,000 in cash, believed to be ransom money. Dr. Yushau was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family.

Additionally, in another operation, operatives from the Special Tactical Squad (STS) arrested Kafinta Musa from Taraba State for his involvement in armed robbery, kidnapping, and illegal firearms possession. During his capture, the police seized an AK49 rifle loaded with five rounds of live ammunition. Investigations are ongoing to track down the remaining members of his criminal syndicate.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the officers involved in these successful operations for their bravery and professionalism. He emphasized the importance of continued public cooperation in providing timely intelligence to help combat crime.

These operations underscore the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to dismantle criminal networks and ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.

For further updates, the police encourage citizens to report suspicious activities and support ongoing security efforts nationwide.