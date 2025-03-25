Police neutralise persons attempting to bomb pipeline in Rivers

The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed the neutralisation of an unspecified number of suspected vandals attempting to vandalize a pipeline in the Aluu and Rumuekpe communities, Rivers.

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, stating that the suspects died on the spot.

He explained that the operation was part of the ongoing joint effort with other security agencies to safeguard the state.

“The joint security forces successfully thwarted an attempt by miscreants to vandalise a pipeline, leading to the death of the vandals who sought to detonate it.

“The failed detonation was due to the swift response of security personnel to the incident at Allu-Rumuekpe in Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers on March 16,” he stated.

Adepoju further revealed that, following the success, security forces proceeded to Onelga LGA on March 19, where they averted another potential bomb attack by criminals.

During the operation, he said that two suspects were arrested in possession of four dynamites, detonating pods, and other Improvised Explosive Device (IED) components.

“Subsequently, on March 21, our joint security forces raided a kidnappers’ hideout along Omoku Road in Ahoada East LGA, leading to the arrest of eight suspected kidnappers.

“Six victims were rescued from the kidnapper’s den during the operation,” he said.

Items recovered included two pump-action guns, two locally made pistols, four locally made single-barrel guns, live ammunitions and cartridges, as well as communication equipment.

Adepoju also disclosed an increased deployment of security operatives to disrupt criminal activities across the state.

According to him, the joint security forces have established a State Operations Control Room to provide real-time surveillance and facilitate rapid response to security threats.

“To this end, within the next seven days, we will commence enforcement operations to impound all vehicles operating without registered number plates, as such violations often aid criminal activities.

“Vehicle owners who have not complied are advised to take advantage of this grace period to obtain the necessary registration documents,” he stated.

The police officer also issued a stern warning against further acts of vandalism on oil and gas pipelines, as well as other public infrastructure in the state.

He assured that security forces would identify, apprehend, and prosecute individuals engaged in such unlawful activities. (NAN)