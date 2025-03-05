Police neutralise 16, nab 300 over criminal offences in FCT

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu on Wednesday disclosed that operatives of the command, in the determined efforts to rid Abuja of criminal elements, neutralized seven (7) kidnappers and 9 armed robbers during shootouts in the city while ten (10) others were arrested by the anti-kidnapping unit.

The kidnappers were killed in a shootout with operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit during a raid operation launched at the Sardauna Forest in the border community between Nasarawa State and the FCT, while several others were arrested

The ten arrested kidnappers are inclusive of the 300 suspects arrested by the Police in February for crimes including armed robbery, cultism, vandalism of critical infrastructure, drugs peddling, one chance and gun running among others.

Among those arrested are 59 suspects for armed robbery, 10 for kidnapping, 16 for cultism

The CP noted that the operations led to the recovery of dangerous weapons and illicit substances, including 18 AK-47 rifles, 23 AK-47 Magazines, two (2) CZ scorpion A1 Rifles with Magazines, 9 English pistols, and 7 Pistol Magazines

Others are 2 Dane guns, 116 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, 102 rounds of .9mm live ammunition, 7 live cartridges and one (1) expended cartridge shell, 7 locally made pistols, 4 locally made shotguns, 3 axes, 4 cutlasses, 15 daggers, 9 pairs of scissors, 31 bottles of codeine syrup.

Several small packages containing dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, Large quantities of small glue tubes (inhaled as intoxicants), Large bags containing dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, Several locally made bongs, Cash sum of twenty-eight thousand, fifty naira (N35,050) and Several cards of Rohypnol

Continuing CP Disu said, “In our sustained effort to rid the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of crime and criminal elements, the FCT Police Command carried out a series of high-impact raids from January 1st to February 28th, 2025.

“These decisive actions, driven by intelligence and executed with tactical precision, led to the arrest of 300 suspects and the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and illicit substances.

The Command’s tactical teams raided identified criminal hideouts and black spots across the FCT in high risk locations at Dei-Dei, Karu, Gwarinpa, Jikwoyi, Karimo, Maitama

as well as conducted Anti-kidnapping clearance operations in villages and communities bordering the FCT

In a decisive move against banditry and kidnapping, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command conducted clearance operations in known bandit routes and kidnappers’ hideouts.

.

They include FCT – Kaduna Border where Raid operations were conducted at Gidan-Dogo village and Kweri Forest, FCT – Niger Forest where Clearance operations were executed at Gauraka Forest and FCT – Nasarawa Forest where Raid operations were launched at Sardauna Forest.

“During these special operations, seven (7) kidnappers were neutralized, while several others were arrested. These proactive measures have significantly disrupted the activities of criminal elements operating along these notorious corridors”.

“The FCT Police Command remains resolute in its mission to dismantle criminal networks and enhance public safety. These operations are part of a broader strategy to ensure that criminals have no hiding place within the FCT” he said.

He commended the officers and tactical teams involved for their professionalism, bravery, and dedication to duty even as he urged residents to continue supporting the police by providing timely information and reporting suspicious activities.

“The Command assures the public that all suspects in custody will be thoroughly investigated and duly prosecuted.”