Police nab 12 suspects linked to attack in Kaduna mosque

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Police operatives in Kaduna on 21st March 2025, at about 0200 hours, received a distress call from a concerned citizen, reporting that a large group of armed hoodlums had mobilized from Malalin Gabas, Tudun Wada, Rafin Guza, and Unguwar Baduko areas to attack worshippers performing Tahajjud prayer at Layin Bilya, Makwa Road, Rigasa Kaduna.

According to the spokesperson of the Kaduna Command, DSP Mansir Hassan.

Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) led a team of officers, accompanied by the Commander of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), to the scene in a bid to apprehend the suspects.

However, before their arrival, the assailants had already stabbed Usman Mohammad, a 23-year-old victim, with a sharp knife. Despite being rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries hours later and was confirmed dead by the attending doctor.

In response, the Police swiftly apprehended twelve suspects who confessed to having partaken in the attack and recovered several weapons from them. A full-scale investigation has been launched to uncover the full details of the incident and ensure justice is served.

The Kaduna State Police Command has significantly increased security deployments across strategic areas, particularly around mosques where such prayers are conducted. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly to the police to aid in effective crime prevention.

Furthermore, the Command issued a stern warning to all miscreants to desist from engaging in these criminal activities, warning them that if caught, they will face the full weight of the law.