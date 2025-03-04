Police launch manhunt for abductors of Catholic priest, seminarian in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the kidnapping of a Catholic priest identified as Rev. Father Philip Ekeli and a seminarian, Peter Andrew at the St. Peter Catholic Church, Ivukwa, Etsako East local government area.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu said the incident happened on Monday night at about 11:30 pm and that the police initiated a rescue operation with the vigilante in the area including hunters who rushed to the scene and in the process killed one of the suspected kidnappers while four suspects were arrested but the kidnappers still went away with their victim while the body of the dead kidnapper was deposited at the General Hospital, Agenebode.

The statement gave the names of the arrested suspects as Murtala Ibrahim, 32yrs, Joshua Joseph, 31yrs, Sadiq Sheidu 35yrs, and Sunday Bulus 28yrs.

The police statement said “Two (2) pairs of rubber shoes, one button Tecno phone with 2 sim cards, One (1) power bank, one dagger jacket, a bag containing biscuits and Nescafè beverage, the sum of one hundred and sixty-eight Thousand, eight hundred and fifty naira (168,850) were recovered in his possession.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimeyin has detailed additional teams of the anti-kidnapping unit to join forces with the Police Mobile Force personnel alongside their military counterparts in that area, to ensure the unconditional release of the victims and apprehend their abductors.

Meanwhile, a resident of the community said a parishioner whose identity is not yet known was abducted with the priests and that the incident has thrown the community into distress.