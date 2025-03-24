Police Inspector runs amok, kills one, injures 2, hold colleagues hostage in Calabar

…suspect disarmed, in custody…PPRO

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR— A Police Inspector, one Effiong Bassey, ran amok, yesterday, shooting indiscriminately, killing one civilian identified as Mrs. Ijoema Obot and injuring two others in Calabar, Cross River State capital.

The incident Vanguard learned occurred about 6a.m. when the policeman who went to night beat at a Microfinance Bank in Calabar South returned to the Atakpa Divisional Police station and allegedly started behaving strangely.

Findings showed that when the policeman returned from his beat, he allegedly refused to return the AK 47 he used for the night duty, but rather cocked the rifle and threatened to shoot his colleagues.

A security source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that, “Inspector Bassey who was on night duty at a Microfinance Bank in Calabar South started being hostile and erratic when he returned from night duty to Atakpa Divisional Police station.

“He blocked the gate of the station, refused anyone exit or entry into the facility, all efforts to disarm him through peaceful dialogue proved abortive,” the sources added.

Further findings revealed that tactical teams were later mobilized to the scene and when he sighted them, he became apprehensive and started shooting indiscriminately.

“In the process, he shot three persons including Mrs. Ijoema Obot , 41, wife of a retired police officer and two others.

“Mrs. Obot was confirmed dead at police clinic while two others are been treated,” sources told Vanguard.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident.

“The matter is under control, we have arrested the suspect, and the victims are receiving treatment as we speak,” Ugbo said