Police foil infiltration of bandits, arrest 4 suspects in Kano

By Bashir Bello

Police in Kano, yesterday, said they had recorded a significant breakthrough by arresting four suspects and foiling infiltration of bandits into the state.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the development, said the suspects were arrested following credible informations that they were in Kano with intent to purchase an AK-47 rifle. SP Haruna said the suspects were arrested with various weapons and were currently cooling their feet in custody.