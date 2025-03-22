Police detain suspected car thief, recover 2 stolen vehicles in Lagos

Benjamin Hundeyin

The Police Command in Lagos State has detained a 22-year-old member of an armed robbery syndicate specialising in car theft.

The command’s spokesman, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest and detention in a statement to journalists on Saturday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was apprehended in the Ikotun area of the state through intelligence gathering.

“The syndicate targets vehicles in the Eastern part of Nigeria and transports their victims’ cars to Lagos and sell them.

“During interrogation, he confessed to receiving three Lexus 330 and one Lexus 350 2017 model from an accomplice, a woman, who is still at large,” Hundeyin said.

The police image maker said that the suspect led a team of operatives to where he sold the cars.

“One Lexus 350 silver in color and a Lexus 330 black in color were recovered,” he said.

According to him, efforts are in top gear to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate and possible recovery of all the stolen vehicles.

The spokesperson said that the suspect was assisting team of police operatives to recover the remaining two Lexus cars.