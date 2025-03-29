Police detain alleged motorcycle-snatching suspect in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi Police Command has confirmed the detention of 23-year-old Wisdom Ogbonna, over the alleged snatching of a motorcycle and brutal murder of its owner.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Joshua Ukandu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakiliki on Saturday.

Ukandu explained that the suspect

was arrested at Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Narrating what happened, Ukandu stated: “On March 26, at approximately 19:10 hours, operatives from the command were called to 135 Ezzamgbo Oshegbe Road in Ohaukwu LGA.

“We were called to the scene, where the body of Ugwoke Chibuike, male, was found with knife cuts and stab wounds around his neck.

“Investigation revealed that the deceased had been with Wisdom Ogbonna, whom he gave a ride in his motorcycle.

“The suspect attempted to forcefully take the motorcycle from the deceased, by stabbing him while he was on motion with him.

“The deceased lost control in the process, which caused injuries to the suspect.

“The suspect went to a clinic claiming he had an accident along with the deceased.

“However, a knife, believed to have been used by the suspect, was seen and recovered at the scene.”

Ukandu added that further investigation into the incident was still ongoing.

He stated that the command would charge the suspect to court at the conclusion of the investigation.