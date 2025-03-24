Police detain 3 officers for alleged extortion of content creator

The Police Command in Lagos State has detained three officers for allegedly extorting ₦150,000 from a content creator in the Isheri area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a post on his X handle (@BenHundeyin) on Monday.

“A 21-year-old X user (@netrovertHQ) had alleged on Sunday that three officers extorted him while he and a colleague were traveling from Berger to Ikeja in a Bolt ride.

“They stopped our car during a stop-and-search operation. I told them I am a content creator, but they were not satisfied.

“Despite searching our bags and finding nothing illegal, the officers forced me and my co-worker into the back of their car and took us to Isheri Police Station.

“They then led us to an unfinished building behind the station and demanded ₦2 million for our release.

“I initially negotiated ₦100,000, but when they checked my phone and saw money in my Binance and Trust Wallet apps, they demanded more,” he alleged.

The content creator said he was eventually forced to withdraw and hand over ₦150,000 in cash before they were allowed to leave after two hours.

“They made me walk across the street to withdraw the cash and hand it over to them.

“What was supposed to be a 20-minute ride turned into a two-hour extortion session, ending with a free ride to the station for the officers, ₦150,000 as their ‘stipend, and even a ‘gate fee’ to leave.

“Was the police my friend in all this? No. They were my extorters,” he wrote.

In reaction to the allegations, Hundeyin confirmed that the three officers had been detained.

“The three police officers, attached to the Isheri Division, have been identified and taken into custody by their Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

“The money has also been recovered, and efforts are being made to reach the complainant,” he stated.

Hundeyin further disclosed that Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, had ordered the immediate transfer of the officers to the Provost Office at the Lagos Command Headquarters for disciplinary action.