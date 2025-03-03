Police deny movement restrictions, ban on journalists at Lagos Assembly

Hundeyin

By Henry Oduah

Lagos State Police Command said reports that its personnel have restricted movement and barred journalists from the state house of assembly are false.

The assembly has been engulfed in a leadership crisis since the impeachment of speaker Mudashiru Obasa in January by 36 out of 40 lawmakers.

Spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement posted on X on Monday that the police commissioner, Olohundare Jimoh, only deployed more personnel to the assembly to prevent thugs from causing mayhem.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to debunk news making the rounds that the Police has restricted entry into the Lagos State House of Assembly,” Hundeyin said.

“To forestall breakdown of law and order, CP Olohundare Jimoh ordered the proactive deployment of human and operational resources to the House of Assembly. This is also to ensure water-tight security and prevent miscreants and thugs from causing mayhem.

“For clarification, entry is allowed into the Assembly complex for journalists and every other person with genuine business to carry out there.

“Furthermore, part of the measures employed is diversion of vehicular traffic around the Assembly complex. This is necessary to ensure firm grip and control over the security architecture.

“For emphasis, there is no restriction of movement into the Lagos State House of Assembly, and the diversion of traffic was proactively emplaced to forestall breakdown of law and order in the Assembly and its environs.”

Vanguard learnt that lawmakers are set to hold an emergency plenary session on Monday, March 3, 2025, amid tension.