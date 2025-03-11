Police arrest two alleged ringleaders of Benue protest

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested two youths for allegedly spearheading Tuesday’s protest in Naka, the Gwer West Local Government Headquarters that led to the burning down of the Local Government Council Secretariat, the palace of the Monarch of the area and properties of other prominent individuals.

Recall that the youths of the area had about 7am taken to the streets to protest the murder of three personnel of the Benue Civil Protection Guards allegedly by armed herdsmen in Gyaluwa community on Monday.

The protest went violent ater it was allegedly hijacked by hoodlums who burnt down properties belonging to prominent individuals from the LGA aside the Council Secretariat and palace of the Monarch that were also razed.

The quick intervention of security personnel led by the State Police Command helped in checking an escalation of the crisis.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects in a statement Tuesday night, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene noted that information was received earlier in the day from Naka Police Division “that some youths were protesting at Naka, the headquarter of Gwer-West LGA.

“In response to this information, the Commissioner of Police, CP, Steve Yabanet swiftly moved to the area in company of other heads of security agencies and the Security Adviser to the Governor of Benue state, Col. Alexander Ashongu (retd) to assess the situation and take necessary actions.

“Upon arrival at the scene, It was gathered that some suspected herders had attacked and killed three youths in the area. Consequently, the youths mobilized themselves for a protest that eventually became violent and led to the destruction of the Local Government Secretariate, the Ter Nagi’s palace and properties of other prominent sons of Gwer-West.

“The increased presence of police teams assisted the division to put the situation under control. Two ring leaders of the youth were arrested and investigation is on going.

“While commiserating with family members and friends of the youths that lost their lives, the Polce Commissioner condemned the killing and promised to bring the perpetuators to book.

However, the Commissioner also condemned the destruction of property by the youth and assured victims of the mischief that justice will be served.

“Citizens have been advised to go about their lawful businesses as increased security presence in the area is meant to prevent further breakdown of law and order.”